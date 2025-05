ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in his chest in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Fairburn Road after reports of a shooting around 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old male who sustained an apparent gunshot wound to his chest.

He was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of his injury is unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.