Teen charged with murder after deadly apartment complex stabbing

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly stabbing at an apartment complex that left one man dead and an 18-year-old in custody.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 500 block of 3 Oaks Bend.

Police say officers found 38-year-old David Bowman dead at the scene.

Investigators later located a suspect nearby and took him into custody.

Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Courtney Estada. He is facing a murder charge.

Authorities say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

Police have not released information about the relationship between the victim and suspect.