Sword-wielding felon arrested in Jackson County

By Miles Montgomery
By Miles Montgomery

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted felon who was wielding a sword and acting aggressively towards people has been arrested and charged.

On Tuesday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about a man inside a business in Jackson County with “what was believed to be a shotgun.”

Deputies were informed of a man acting aggressively towards people in a parking lot with “an elongated object wrapped in a sweatshirt on his back.

The suspect, identified as Joshuah Voyles, then entered a local business. Deputies found four swords in Voyles’ possession inside a local business. Voyles admitted he owned the swords.

Voyles was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon. He also has seven felony convictions in Florida, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says.

