Suspect arrested after fatally shooting 70-year-old man, dog in Georgia park

HALL COUNTY, GA — Police are investigating a shooting on Sunday afternoon that left a 70-year-old man and his dog dead in Hall County.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the shooting at Simson Park off of Dawsonville Highway around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators say the victim and a 52-year-old man were walking their dogs in the park when the dogs began fighting. The male suspect shot the victim’s dog and then shot the victim, investigators say.

The victim was rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center and later died. The victim’s dog also died, Hall County officials said.

The suspect initially remained at the scene but left in his SUV. Deputies stopped and detained him as he was leaving the park around 3:45 p.m. on Simpson Park Road.

The suspect and victim are both from the Gainesville area, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office anticipates releasing the identities of the victim and suspect at a later time. The investigation is ongoing.