South Fulton mayor due in court on criminal trespass charge

SOUTH FULTON, GA — South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning for a bond plea and arraignment hearing in his criminal trespass case.

Prosecutors accuse Kamau, who also goes by Mayor Kobi of entering a home on Cascade Palmetto Highway without permission in July 2023. Kamau told police at the time that he was looking at the property because he was interested in buying it.

The criminal trespass charge is a misdemeanor. If convicted, Kamau could face up to a year in jail or a fine.