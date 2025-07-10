Crime And Law

South Fulton employee accused of stealing from city faces charges

By WSB Radio News Staff
Hal Moon, a former City of South Fulton employee, has been fired after a law enforcement investigation.
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A metro Atlanta civil engineer was arrested and faces multiple charges.

South Fulton Civil Engineer Hal Moon was arrested after an investigation began because of a whistleblower.

Moon was accused of receiving $30,000 from developers, according to police officials.

“A developer would come into the city and Moon would make an assessment of the property itself. For instance if trees needed to be cut down,” South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said. “He would make that recommendation to them and instead of sending them through the city’s process, he would send them to his personal contacts undercutting the city’s interest in those particular developments.”

Moon also faces theft by deception and forgery charges.

Meadows says they are investigating to see how far this goes in Moon’s stint with the city.

