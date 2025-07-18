Shooting at Gwinnett County apartment complex under investigation

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Gwinnett County on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Pirkle Road in Norcross around 4 p.m.

According to police investigators, a man was found with a gunshot wound inside a car with two other people.

The identity of the victim and current extent of his injury is unknown.

Several cars near the shooting scene had damage and appear to have been involved in a crash.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.