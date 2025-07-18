Crime And Law

Shooting at Gwinnett County apartment complex under investigation

By WSB Radio News Staff
Man shot inside car at Gwinnett apartment complex (WSB-TV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Gwinnett County on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Pirkle Road in Norcross around 4 p.m.

According to police investigators, a man was found with a gunshot wound inside a car with two other people.

The identity of the victim and current extent of his injury is unknown.

Several cars near the shooting scene had damage and appear to have been involved in a crash.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!