Several gang members arrested in Georgia, accused of stealing $800K in Covid relief, murder

ATLANTA — More than two dozen gang members were arrested in several states, including Georgia.

According to David Jaffe with the Department of Justice Criminal Division, the alleged Sex, Money, Murder gang members were accused of stealing more than $800,000 in covid-relief money.

A teen was also murdered for wanting to leave the gang, officials said.

“These 30 individuals are facing charges, including racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, usage of firearm resulting in death, drug conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy,” Jaffe said.

“As alleged, the Sex Money Murder gang, a derivative of the nationally known Bloods gang, brutally enforced its purported rules, killing a 19-year-old member, and engaged in rampant drug trafficking and federal program fraud to enrich themselves,” said Matthew Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

“The violence and crime this gang committed across our region contributed to an epidemic in our nation.” said Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown of the FBI Atlanta Field Office. “Our hearts go out to the victims and their families who suffer because of this gangs’ activities.”