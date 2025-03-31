Guns seized, cars impounded, several arrested in DeKalb Co. Illegal Street Racing operation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Several arrests, 40 traffic citations and several weapons were seized as the DeKalb County Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies conducted an Illegal Street Racing Enforcement Operation this past weekend.

The operation was held in multiple locations throughout DeKalb County, according to police.

Police also say 10 cars were impounded as a result of the operation.

Illegal Street Racing Enforcement Operation (DeKalb County Police Department)

“DeKalb County Police are partnering with other state and local police departments in an ongoing effort to aggressively enforce traffic laws and address street racing. These efforts are being done to keep the streets safe from these dangerous violators,” DeKalb County police officials said.

Anyone with pictures or videos of street racing in their DeKalb County neighborhoods can send them to DKPD at dekalbintel@dekalbcountyga.gov.