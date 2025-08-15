Roblox faces growing number of lawsuits over child safety concerns

The popular online gaming platform Roblox is under increasing legal scrutiny, with lawsuits in Georgia and across the country accusing the company of failing to protect young players from online predators.

Cybersecurity expert Tom Arnold says the first step for parents is to make sure children understand the dangers of sharing personal details online.

“What kid knows the definition of private information? I would say just about zero,” Arnold said. “My definition of private information is anything that has nothing to do with the game.”

Arnold warns that even with parental controls activated, strangers may still make contact with young players. He recalled an incident in which his seven-year-old grandson, while playing Roblox, was approached by an avatar holding a sign asking for his name and address.

He advises parents to create a “safe harbor” where children feel comfortable reporting anything unusual they encounter online. “Having that safe harbor, making certain that the kids understand that they can come and communicate with you no matter what is presented to them,” Arnold said.

Arnold recommends starting kids on offline games before transitioning to platforms like Roblox, playing alongside them at first, and customizing privacy settings together. He says parents should teach their children never to exchange private information, links, or photos with anyone online.

In a statement, Roblox said user safety is a top priority and that the company is “deeply troubled by any incident that endangers our users.”

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story