ATLANTA — Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information involving a shooting that left two men injured near Greenbriar Mall on Thursday.

Police say the shooting happened around the 2600 block of Senegal Way on Thursday. Two 19-year-old men drove themselves to Greenbriar Mall to call 9-1-1.

Greenbriar Mall officials say there were no shots fired at the mall.

The identity of the shooting victims and current extent of their injuries was not released.