Recently released inmate arrested after two Buckhead sexual assaults

By WSB Radio News Staff
Man accused of sexually assaulting woman outside Buckhead Target store tied to more attacks (PHOTOS: WSB-TV/Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
ATLANTA — A man who had only recently been released from jail is now accused in two violent sexual assaults in Buckhead.

Police say 28-year-old Torrin Mott attacked a woman outside the Target store on Peachtree Road, dragging her down a stairwell before a bystander intervened to stop the assault. Investigators believe that just one day earlier, Mott was responsible for a similar incident at 960 East Paces Ferry Road.

Mott is facing a long list of charges, including kidnapping and aggravated sodomy. He is being held without bond at the Fulton County Jail.

Court records show Mott has a history of violent offenses. In 2023, he was arrested in connection with a battery case near the Lenox Square MARTA station.

Police say the most recent assaults both occurred in public and in front of witnesses, and their investigation remains ongoing.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story

