Possible murder-suicide in Gwinnett County under investigation

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two deaths in a possible murder-suicide is under investigation in Gwinnett County.

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check at 1655 Centerview Dr. around 10:30 on Feb 20, WSBTV says.

According to Gwinnett County police, the family of one of the residents said they had not heard from their uncle in a few days and one of the family members received what they believed was a suicide note.

Officers discovered the bodies of a man and a woman inside the apartment.

According to investigators, the man strangled the woman and then hung himself.

The Medical Examiner will perform autopsies to determine the official cause of death.

The identities of the two victims have not been released by police.







