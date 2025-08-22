Police searching for suspect who robbed Metro PCS store in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of robbing a Metro PCS store in Atlanta in July.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway on July 17 after reports of a robbery around 12:30 p.m.

Officers were informed a light-skinned Black male, approximately 5′9″ tall entered the store, showed a gun, and demanded both the victim’s personal cellphone and cash from the register.

The suspect then forced the victim into a rear room and proceeded to steal seven iPhones before running away.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA to 738477. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.