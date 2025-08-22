Crime And Law

Police searching for suspect who robbed Metro PCS store in Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
Suspect caught on surveillance photos robbing Atlanta Metro PCS store (Atlanta Police Department)
ATLANTA — Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of robbing a Metro PCS store in Atlanta in July.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway on July 17 after reports of a robbery around 12:30 p.m.

Officers were informed a light-skinned Black male, approximately 5′9″ tall entered the store, showed a gun, and demanded both the victim’s personal cellphone and cash from the register.

The suspect then forced the victim into a rear room and proceeded to steal seven iPhones before running away.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA to 738477. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

