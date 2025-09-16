Crime And Law

Police search for woman accused of threatening motorcyclist with gun in Henry County

By Miles Montgomery
Surveillance photo of woman wanted in connection to incident in Henry County (Henry County Police)
By Miles Montgomery

HENRY COUNTY, GA — Henry County police need help identifying a woman who is accused of pointing a gun at a motorcyclist in Stockbridge last month.

Investigators say it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 30, after the woman pulled out of the QuikTrip on Hudson Bridge Road and nearly hit the motorcyclist. She allegedly rolled down her window at a traffic light on Willis Drive, pointed a gun at him, then drove off in a white Nissan Altima.

Police say the woman has numerous tattoos on her arms and legs. Surveillance camera shows her wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T. Slaton at 770-288-8339, Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or send tips, photos and videos to 770-220-7009.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!