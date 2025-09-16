Police search for woman accused of threatening motorcyclist with gun in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, GA — Henry County police need help identifying a woman who is accused of pointing a gun at a motorcyclist in Stockbridge last month.

Investigators say it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 30, after the woman pulled out of the QuikTrip on Hudson Bridge Road and nearly hit the motorcyclist. She allegedly rolled down her window at a traffic light on Willis Drive, pointed a gun at him, then drove off in a white Nissan Altima.

Police say the woman has numerous tattoos on her arms and legs. Surveillance camera shows her wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T. Slaton at 770-288-8339, Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or send tips, photos and videos to 770-220-7009.