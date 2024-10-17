Police search for suspects accused of robbing victim at gunpoint at Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for two suspects they said robbed a victim at gunpoint.

It happened on Sept. 30 at 12:11 a.m. at the Chevron gas station on Cleveland Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

When Atlanta police arrived, the victim told officers they were parked near the air pump, when two unidentified men approached them and demanded their belongings at gunpoint.

The victim told police after they gave the suspects their belongings, the suspects ran toward a wood line east of the store.

APD released a surveillance video showing the suspects walking towards the store. The victim described the first suspect as six foot and one inch tall, with a slim build, wearing a partial face mask, a black hoodie and black jeans.

The second suspect was described as five feet and seven inches tall with a sim build, also wearing a partial face mask, a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477). You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.



