Crime And Law

Police search for 2 people accused of shoplifting from Target in McDonough

By Miles Montgomery
2 people accused of shoplifting at Target on Jonesboro Road in McDonough (Henry County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Henry County have asked for the public’s help in finding two females who are accused of shoplifting from a Target in April.

Police say two people were observed taking multiple items that totaled $475.95 from a Target on Jonesboro Road in McDonough on April 28.

The two people also are accused of concealing the items in oversized Target bags and passing points of sales without paying for the items.

Anyone who may have information about the incident or identification of the two people are asked to contact Detective M. Laudermilk at 770-288-8251 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!