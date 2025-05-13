Police search for 2 people accused of shoplifting from Target in McDonough

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Henry County have asked for the public’s help in finding two females who are accused of shoplifting from a Target in April.

Police say two people were observed taking multiple items that totaled $475.95 from a Target on Jonesboro Road in McDonough on April 28.

The two people also are accused of concealing the items in oversized Target bags and passing points of sales without paying for the items.

Anyone who may have information about the incident or identification of the two people are asked to contact Detective M. Laudermilk at 770-288-8251 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.