Crime And Law

Police search for 2 men accused of robbing, assaulting GSU students inside dorm

By WSBTV

Police searching for men accused of robbing, assaulting 2 GSU students inside dorm Police say on Oct. 30 the two men got inside the Piedmont Central Dormitory and at some point, assaulted and robbed two GSU students. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — Detectives with the Georgia State University Police Department are working to identify two men accused of assaulting and robbing two students inside a dorm.

Police say on Oct. 30, the two men got inside the Piedmont Central Dormitory and at some point, assaulted and robbed two GSU students.

Investigators haven’t said if there is a connection between the suspects and their victims.

They also haven’t released any information about the conditions of the two victims.

“I am definitely going to check my surroundings and going to be more careful about who walks in for sure.

GSU police said the suspects were last seen driving away in a black Toyota Camry.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden will have the latest on the search for the attackers and reaction from GSU students, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!