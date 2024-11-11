Police search for 2 men accused of robbing, assaulting GSU students inside dorm

ATLANTA — Detectives with the Georgia State University Police Department are working to identify two men accused of assaulting and robbing two students inside a dorm.

Police say on Oct. 30, the two men got inside the Piedmont Central Dormitory and at some point, assaulted and robbed two GSU students.

Investigators haven’t said if there is a connection between the suspects and their victims.

They also haven’t released any information about the conditions of the two victims.

“I am definitely going to check my surroundings and going to be more careful about who walks in for sure.

GSU police said the suspects were last seen driving away in a black Toyota Camry.

