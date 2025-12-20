Police release video of Atlanta shooting that injured 9-year-old boy, woman

ATLANTA — Police have released Ring doorbell video of a shooting that left a 9-year-old boy and a 33-year-old woman in southwest Atlanta.

On Dec. 10, officers responded to another shooting on Continental Colony Parkway near Greenbriar Mall. A 9-year-old boy and a woman were found with gunshot wounds to their legs. Both were taken to the hospital.

Police say the boy had a gunshot wound to his right leg and a 33-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her left leg.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital. The identities of the victims and current extent of their injuries are unknown.

Police say video shows the suspects believed to be involved in the shooting, while the photo highlights the vehicle investigators are trying to identify.

Detectives are asking anyone who may recognize the individuals or the vehicle to come forward.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).