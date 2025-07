GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police released footage of a man being arrested for attempted burglary in May.

On May 20, officers responded to a burglary report on Ross Estates Court in Snellville.

The Gwinnett County Police Aviation Unit found a man in a house under construction and informed officers of his location.

The man, identified as 22-year-old Joshua Zeleke arrested and charged with Loitering and Prowling.