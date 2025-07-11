Crime And Law

Police recover more than 5 pounds of marijuana, gun during Atlanta traffic stop

By Miles Montgomery
Police recover more than 5 pounds of marijuana, gun during Atlanta traffic stop (Atlanta Police Department)
ATLANTA, Ga. — A man was arrested and faces multiple charges after a recent traffic stop in Atlanta.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers made a traffic stop on a driver, identified as 31-year-old Mark Morrison in a 2016 BMW X4 at the 3000 block of Piedmont Road.

Police later discovered Morrison had a suspended license after he said he didn’t have it with him and falsely identified himself.

Officers say they conducted a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car.

Police recovered more than 5 pounds of marijuana, a gun, and $3,457 in cash during an investigation.

Morrison was later taken to the Fulton County Jail for processing.

Morrison faces driving while license suspended, illegal window tint, providing a false name to police, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of drug related objects charges.

