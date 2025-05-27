Crime And Law

Police need help identifying suspect accused of robbing DeKalb County home, murdering resident

By Miles Montgomery
Surveillance photo of suspect accused of breaking into DeKalb County home, murdering resident (DeKalb County Police)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into a DeKalb County home and killing a resident earlier this month.

DeKalb County police officials released surveillance photos that show two suspects enter the home at 5410 Rock Springs Road in Lithonia around 7:15 p.m. on May 16.

The suspect entered the home with an assault rifle and continuously left to place property into a silver SUV, police said.

A few minutes after leaving the scene, a resident went outside with a gunshot wound to his back. The resident collapsed and later died, according to police.

Police shared a recent surveillance photo of the suspect at Walmart wearing a gray hoody, gray pants, and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call DKPD at 770-724-7850. People can also send an anonymous tip to DeKalb County Police through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

