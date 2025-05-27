Police need help identifying suspect accused of robbing DeKalb County home, murdering resident

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into a DeKalb County home and killing a resident earlier this month.

DeKalb County police officials released surveillance photos that show two suspects enter the home at 5410 Rock Springs Road in Lithonia around 7:15 p.m. on May 16.

The suspect entered the home with an assault rifle and continuously left to place property into a silver SUV, police said.

A few minutes after leaving the scene, a resident went outside with a gunshot wound to his back. The resident collapsed and later died, according to police.

Police shared a recent surveillance photo of the suspect at Walmart wearing a gray hoody, gray pants, and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call DKPD at 770-724-7850. People can also send an anonymous tip to DeKalb County Police through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.