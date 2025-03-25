Police need help finding 4 suspects wanted for Loganville gas station robbery

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Loganville Police need the public’s help identifying and arresting four suspects who were seen on surveillance footage breaking into a gas station and stealing.

Early on Sunday morning, four people in a stolen Kia SUV drove up to a Chevron gas station on Lawrenceville Road and forced their way inside.

Photo of suspects breaking into Loganville gas station (Loganville Police Department)

They stole a large amount of smoking products, according to police.

The surveillance video shows four people in gray hoodies with masks on break into the business before stealing. They are seen on camera taking turns going in and out of the business before running away and driving off.

If you recognize any of these individuals in the video, please contact Det. K. Raines directly at the Loganville Police Department (CID) (770) 466-8087 or by email at kraines@loganville-ga.gov. After hours, please call (770) 464-0310.