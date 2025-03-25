Crime And Law

Police need help finding 4 suspects wanted for Loganville gas station robbery

By Miles Montgomery
Photo of suspects breaking into Loganville gas station (Loganville Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Loganville Police need the public’s help identifying and arresting four suspects who were seen on surveillance footage breaking into a gas station and stealing.

Early on Sunday morning, four people in a stolen Kia SUV drove up to a Chevron gas station on Lawrenceville Road and forced their way inside.

Photo of suspects breaking into Loganville gas station (Loganville Police Department)

Photo of suspects breaking into Loganville gas station (Loganville Police Department)

They stole a large amount of smoking products, according to police.

The surveillance video shows four people in gray hoodies with masks on break into the business before stealing. They are seen on camera taking turns going in and out of the business before running away and driving off.

If you recognize any of these individuals in the video, please contact Det. K. Raines directly at the Loganville Police Department (CID) (770) 466-8087 or by email at kraines@loganville-ga.gov. After hours, please call (770) 464-0310.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!