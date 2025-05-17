Police make another arrest in connection to fatal shooting at Atlanta apartment complex in 2023

ATLANTA — Police have made another arrest in connection to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Atlanta in January of 2023.

On Thursday, 21-year-old Kentae Compton was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Albany, Georgia. He was charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault.

On Jan. 14, 2023, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 8213 Brookwood Valley Cir. NE around 11:32 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a shooting victim. Investigators say the victim was involved in an “ongoing altercation with a known suspect, leading to the victim being shot.”

The identity of the victim was not released.

In February of 2023, police arrested Matthew Chalmers and charged him with Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection to the deadly shooting.

Officials say Compton will be extradited to Fulton County jail.