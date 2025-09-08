Police investigating fatal shooting of boy in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Authorities are investigating the weekend shooting death of a boy in Clayton County.

Police say they were called to the area of Paladin Drive and Trafalgar Way around 10 p.m. on Saturday September 6.

When officers arrived, they found the victim unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators have not released the boy’s name or age, and no information has been provided about a possible suspect or motive.

Authorities say the investigation remains open and active.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story