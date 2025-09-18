Police investigate shooting that injured two near DeKalb County strip mall

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County police are investigating after two men were found with gunshot wounds near a strip mall on North Hairston Road.

Officers say they were called to reports of shots fired at the shopping center near Memorial Drive. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

During the investigation, police also located a third person believed to be involved, though it is unclear if that individual was injured.

Detectives are still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

A motive has not yet been identified.