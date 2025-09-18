Crime And Law

Police investigate shooting that injured two near DeKalb County strip mall

By WSB Radio News Staff
DeKalb County police
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County police are investigating after two men were found with gunshot wounds near a strip mall on North Hairston Road.

Officers say they were called to reports of shots fired at the shopping center near Memorial Drive. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

During the investigation, police also located a third person believed to be involved, though it is unclear if that individual was injured.

Detectives are still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

A motive has not yet been identified.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!