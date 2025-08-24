Police investigate shooting during attempted robbery at Dunwoody apartment complex

DUNWOODY, GA — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday at the Columns at Lake Ridge Apartments in Dunwoody.

Investigators say a male resident had arranged to meet two men outside building 36 to sell an item he had posted online. When the men arrived, an attempted robbery led to an exchange of gunfire. One of the suspects was shot and taken into custody. The second suspect fled the scene and has not been found. The resident was not injured.

Detectives remained at the scene into the evening, speaking with neighbors who described the shooting as frightening. Ari Denson, who lives in the complex, told Channel 2 Action News, “It sounded like straight fireworks, almost like those big ones. I just literally had to sit in my car for over an hour with my babies.”

Other residents said the incident will make them more cautious about online sales. One neighbor said, “I definitely would bring a male with me or I would take it straight to the police station and have them do it there because I just feel like it’s not safe.”

Neighbors described the complex as typically quiet and were surprised by the violence. The investigation is ongoing.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story