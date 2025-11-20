Police chief in Georgia arrested, accused of harassing multiple people

JACKSON COUNTY, GA — A north Georgia area police chief was arrested and faces charges following a months-long investigation after claims that he stalked and harassed multiple people.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations arrested and charged 49-year-old Braselton Police Department Chief Michael Steffman, with Violation of Oath by Public Officer, Stalking, Harassing Communications, and multiple counts of Misuse of Automated License Plate Recognition Systems.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate claims against Chief Steffman and later revealed he “misused the automated license plate recognition systems to harass and stalk multiple individuals.”

Steffman was later taken into custody without incident and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Once complete, the case file will be given to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit for prosecution, GBI officials say.