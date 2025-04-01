Police arrest man who was on Clayton County top 10 most wanted list for murder

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who was wanted in connection to a murder in Clayton County was arrested in Fayette County on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say John Seay was placed on the Clayton County top 10 most wanted list after a shooting at a gas station in Jonesboro on Tuesday morning.

A victim was shot twice with a shotgun after getting into an argument with Seay.

Authorities with the Jonesboro, Forest Park, and Clayton County Sheriff’s Office worked together to find Seay after a hours-long manhunt. He was found by authorities in a North Fayetteville warehouse.

“This situation highlights the dedication of our law enforcement professionals who work tirelessly to ensure that fugitives are brought to justice, regardless of the time of day. Thank you to our staff, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Jonesboro PD, and Forest Park PD for your hard work,” the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.