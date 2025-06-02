Person killed in officer-involved shooting in Atlanta identified, GBI investigating

ATLANTA — A person who died after being shot by a police officer in Atlanta on Sunday morning has been identified, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

A witness alerted a nearby police officer of someone coming onto the property of an apartment complex on McDaniel Street and damaging a marked police cruiser around 8 a.m.

Investigators say when the officer looked at the damage, the individual identified as 51-year-old Elieser Rivera Jr. was armed with “a length of flat metal.”

Rivera Jr. approached the officer and refused multiple commands to drop the object. The officer then shot Rivera Jr., who later died on the scene.

The GBI is continuing the investigation and will give it to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.