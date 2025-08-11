Paulding County drug bust seizes $25K in illegal substances, six arrested

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — A joint operation between the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office has taken more than $25,000 worth of drugs off the streets.

During a bust last week, deputies seized 14 grams of methamphetamine, 276 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 38 THC cartridges, and other illegal items. Authorities also confiscated a vehicle belonging to one of the suspects.

Six people were arrested and are being held at the Paulding County Jail. Their names and identities have not yet been released.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story