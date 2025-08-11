Crime And Law

Paulding County drug bust seizes $25K in illegal substances, six arrested

By WSB Radio News Staff
6 arrested, over $25K worth of drugs seized in Paulding County (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)
By WSB Radio News Staff

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — A joint operation between the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office has taken more than $25,000 worth of drugs off the streets.

During a bust last week, deputies seized 14 grams of methamphetamine, 276 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 38 THC cartridges, and other illegal items. Authorities also confiscated a vehicle belonging to one of the suspects.

Six people were arrested and are being held at the Paulding County Jail. Their names and identities have not yet been released.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!