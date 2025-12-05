North Carolina authorities arrest man wanted in connection to Atlanta homicide

ATLANTA — North Carolina authorities arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened last month in Atlanta.

Atlanta police investigators contacted multiple law enforcement agencies in North Carolina warning them about 32-year-old Dominique Brown who was wanted in connection to a homicide at 210 Auburn Ave. on Nov. 5.

Brown was arrested and taken into custody in Smithfield, NC on Friday.

Brown will be extradited to Atlanta on multiple charges pending for his involvement in the homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.