Multi-million dollar reward offered for brothers accused of spreading drugs to metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Multi-million dollar rewards were offered for two brothers who were identified as co-leaders of a drug cartel with conspiracies to distribute drugs in Georgia.

A reward of up to $5 million and $3 million were announced for the arrest of Johnny Hurtado Olascoaga and Jose Hurtado Olascoaga respectively.

The brothers were charged by a federal grand jury in Georgia with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

“Today’s indictments and OFAC sanctions against high-ranking LNFM cartel members sends a clear message: if you contribute to the death of Americans by peddling poison into our communities, we will work relentlessly to find you and bring you to justice,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

The brothers were each federally indicted in the Northern District of Georgia in Sept. 2024 on conspiracy to manufacture, import and distribute heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl charges.

U.S. Department of Justice officials say the brothers are the founders of La Nueva Familia Michoacana, a Mexican cartel that has been spreading drugs across the country, including in Atlanta.

Both men are considered fugitives and are believed to be living in Mexico, according to officials.

U.S. Department of Justice officials say showed 100 pounds of fentanyl and $300,000 worth of cash, guns and jewelry confiscated in a Douglasville bust on Monday. Officials believe the brothers are behind having that sent to the metro Atlanta area.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Strike Force Initiative, which provides for the establishment of permanent multi-agency task force teams that work side-by-side in the same location.