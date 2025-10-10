Metro Atlanta woman sentenced to 25 years in prison for human trafficking

FOREST PARK, GA — A metro Atlanta woman is heading to prison after pleading guilty to selling a minor and an adult for sex.

According to Attorney General Chris Carr, 37-year-old Forest Park resident Virginia Anne Bates pleaded guilty to human trafficking and pimping charges in DeKalb County.

Bates is accused of providing a 16-year-old relative and an 18-year-old girl to sex buyers and received money from the acts.

“For anyone to harm a child is unconscionable, but when that abuse and exploitation occurs at the hands of a family member, it’s all the more sickening,” Carr said. “This case is a tragic reminder that human trafficking comes in all forms, and it takes all of us working together to identify the signs and save lives. We’re fighting each day to protect Georgia’s children, and we won’t rest until every predator is behind bars.”

In September 2025, Bates pleaded guilty to:

4 counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude

3 counts of pimping

Bates was sentenced to 40 years, with the first 25 to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation. She is also required to register as a sex offender.