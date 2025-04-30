Crime And Law

Metro Atlanta acupuncturist indicted, accused of sexually assaulting patients

By WSB Radio News Staff and Miles Montgomery
Meu Kim (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office/WSB-TV)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta acupuncturist was indicted on sex crime charges, months after some of his patients accused him of assault.

Doraville acupuncturist Meu Keon Kim, 70, was indicted by a grand jury on four felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and seven misdemeanor counts of sexual battery, according to officials.

Two female patients reported that Dr. Kim touched them inappropriately during treatment sessions, officials say.

Dr. Kim was arrested in February and additional charges were added in March after more alleged victims reported him.

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office believes there could be additional victims.

The investigation is active.

