Marshals discover drugs, guns and nearly $50K while issuing eviction in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Fulton County marshals were in for a major surprise when they went to an Atlanta apartment to issue an eviction notice.

When 29-year-old Kendall Coker was reluctant to open the door to his MAA Chastain apartment on Roswell Road, Fulton County Marshal’s Department Cpt. Quentin Hill says authorities immediately understood why.

Marshals removed the door knob and found a large amount of various drugs, weapons, and thousands of dollars in cash.

“We also came across several weapons which would include an AR,” Hill said.

Nearly $50,000 in cash was also found inside the apartment.

Coker faces multiple charges, including trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of sawed-off rifle or machine gun and possession of scheduled I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to Fulton County jail records.

He is currently being held without bond in Fulton County jail.