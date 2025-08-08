Manhunt underway after two MARTA police officers shot at Five Points station

ATLANTA — Two MARTA police officers are recovering after being shot late Thursday night at the Five Points transit station in downtown Atlanta. Authorities say the incident began as a routine patrol and quickly escalated into gunfire that left both officers injured and the suspect on the run.

MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher said the officers, a man and a woman, confronted a suspect who was urinating on the platform just before midnight. The man became combative during the encounter.

“While they were trying to handcuff the individual, he reached in and turned around over his shoulder and shot at both the officers,” Kreher said. “He struck one officer in the arm and he struck the other officer with some shrapnel from a bullet fragment.”

Both officers were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. The male officer is recovering after undergoing surgery for a broken bone in his arm. The female officer, who was grazed in the knee and suffered some hearing loss, has since been released.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Georgia State Patrol, Atlanta Police, and the U.S. Marshals Task Force, have joined the search for the suspect, who fled the scene and was believed to have boarded a train to the West End station. Kreher said investigators have identified the man and recovered the handgun used in the shooting, which was thrown onto a rooftop.

“We do have him identified through technology and we are actively seeking him,” Kreher said. “We have the assistance from the U.S. federal marshal task force that are actively seeking to make his arrest.”

All train service through Five Points was temporarily suspended overnight as police secured the scene and launched their investigation. Passengers were rerouted via bus bridges, but regular MARTA rail service resumed in time for the Friday morning commute.

Police say surveillance footage from MARTA’s camera system is being reviewed to assist in locating the suspect. The investigation remains active.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story