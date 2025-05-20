Man wanted for murder in Venezuela arrested after being found living in metro Atlanta

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — An illegal immigrant who was wanted for murder in Venezuela was arrested after being found living in an apartment in metro Atlanta.

Lindsay Williams with ICE says 30-year-old Alexander David Edwards Contreras was arrested without incident at an apartment in Lawrenceville.

Contreras was a part of a gang infamous for violent crimes in the United States, officials said.

“It is not as rare to find as you thing to find criminal or illegal aliens in this country who have committed egregious crimes abroad and come here to escape justice,” Williams said.

Contreras is likely to be deported back to his home country of Venezuela, Williams said.