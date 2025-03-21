Man wanted in Florida for attempted murder arrested in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted in Florida for attempted second-degree murder with a firearm was arrested and charged in Hall County on Wednesday morning.

Around 10:10 a.m., deputies say they seen 46-year-old Wesley Ramone Knight was driving a 2007 Audi A4 northbound on U.S. 129/Athens Highway. After trying to pull Knight over, he drove off and led authorities on a chase.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says Knight was driving reckless through traffic before stopping and getting out of his car at Harrison Square Apartments. When he abandoned his car, officials say it “rolled into a parked vehicle.”

Gainesville police officers and deputies worked together to arrest Knight.

Knight faces multiple charges including reckless conduct, reckless driving, fleeing, failure to stop at a stop sign and passing in a no passing zone.

Knight’s Florida warrant includes an aggravated battery with a firearm charge. He is currently being held in Hall County Jail.