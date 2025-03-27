Man wanted in connection to child porn case in Virginia arrested in Georgia

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and a police department in Virginia recently collaborated to arrest and charge a man who was involved in Internet Crimes Against Children.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit (TRACE), in partnership with the Hampton Virginia Police Department, arrested Jaylin C. Chaney.

On March 13, investigators learned that Chaney enticed a minor into sending explicit materials. The TRACE Unit located Chaney in Norcross. He also had arrest warrants in Virginia, police say.

Hampton police is charging Chaney with 16 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, 24 counts of Solicitation of Child Pornography, and 24 counts of Use of a Computer to commit a sex offense with a minor.

Chaney is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

“The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to protecting our community and will continue to work tirelessly to apprehend individuals who seek to exploit children. We appreciate the collaborative efforts of the Hampton, Virginia Police Department,” the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

This investigation remains ongoing.