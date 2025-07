ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are investigating after a 32-year-old man was stabbed in Atlanta early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to 65 Alabama St. after reports of a stabbing around 4:13 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a stab wound to his abdomen. According to investigators, the victim “may have been involved in a physical dispute that escalated.”

The victim was rushed to the hospital.

The identity of the victim and the current extent of his injury is unknown.