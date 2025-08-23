Man shot while sleeping at Airbnb property in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man was shot while he was asleep at an Airbnb property in Atlanta early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Evans Drive after reports of a shooting around 4:19 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old male who had been grazed by a bullet while he was asleep.

The victim was “alert, conscious, and breathing, and he refused medical treatment. The incident occurred at an Airbnb property and appears to have stemmed from a dispute,” Atlanta police said.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.