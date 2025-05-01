Man shot multiple times while pumping gas in South Fulton, police say

ATLANTA, GA — Police are searching for three suspects wanted for shooting a man who was pumping gas in South Fulton early on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the Publix shopping center on Cascade Road just off Interstate 285 just before 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying next to a Dodge Charger.

Investigators say he was initially shot multiple times at a Shell gas station and he then drove to the Publix plaza.

The victim was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. The identity of the victim and the current extent of his injury is unknown.