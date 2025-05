ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times late Friday evening in Atlanta.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Trinity Avenue around 9:39 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

A 25-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his head and right arm, according to Atlanta police officials.

The man was rushed to the hospital. The identity of the victim and the current extent of his injury is unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.