ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in downtown Atlanta early Saturday morning.

The victim was shot multiple times including in the face and arm in the area near the Greyhound bus station on Forsyth Street, police say.

The family of the victim says he was shot by someone getting off the bus.

The identity of the victim was not released.

A person of interest is in custody for questioning, according to police.