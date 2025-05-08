Crime And Law

Man shot after being ‘targeted in a robbery’ in Atlanta, police say

By Miles Montgomery
Police lights
(fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — A 21-year-old man was targeted in a robbery and shot on Thursday morning in southwest Atlanta, police say.

Officers responded to the area of Ben Hill Court and Barge Road after reports of a shooting around 11:05 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the hospital.

According to investigators, the incident happened at 3123 Hickman Drive and “the victim was targeted in a robbery which led to him being shot.”

The investigation remains ongoing, police say.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!