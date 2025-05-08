Man shot after being ‘targeted in a robbery’ in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A 21-year-old man was targeted in a robbery and shot on Thursday morning in southwest Atlanta, police say.

Officers responded to the area of Ben Hill Court and Barge Road after reports of a shooting around 11:05 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the hospital.

According to investigators, the incident happened at 3123 Hickman Drive and “the victim was targeted in a robbery which led to him being shot.”

The investigation remains ongoing, police say.