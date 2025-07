ATLANTA, Ga. — A Customs and Border Protection Officer was sentenced to prison after being accused of smuggling illegal drugs at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Atlanta U.S. Attorney Teddy Hertzberg says 45-year-old Ivan Beverhoudt was caught by a K-9 officer at the Atlanta airport with smuggling cocaine.

Beverhoudt faces 20 years in prison, officials say.

Van says his office will always prosecute those who abuse their law enforcement authority.