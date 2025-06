DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 58-year-old man in DeKalb County was sentenced to two life terms nearly 40 years after being accused of kidnapping and raping a woman in her metro Atlanta apartment, according to officials.

Police officials say Reginald Colwell kidnapped and raped a woman in her Stone Mountain apartment in 1988.

A sexual assault kit testing led investigators to Colwell decades after the attack, police officials say.