ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A man who was on the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted List has been arrested and faces child molestation charges, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for the arrest of Jalen Hill on Dec. 31, 2024 on child molestation charges.

After an investigation, Hill was arrested by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Crime Interdiction Unit without incident.