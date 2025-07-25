Crime And Law

Man killed in DeKalb County shooting near fire station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man has died after being shot several times near a DeKalb County fire station on Friday.

Officers responded to Fire Station No. 7. on Columbia Drive around 3:30 p.m.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he later died, according to officials. The identity of the shooting victim was not released.

Investigators believe there may have been a fight at another location that led up to the shooting.

Police are searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information in this case can send an anonymous tip to DKPD through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

